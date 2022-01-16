Kuvempu University declares five-day holiday as cases rise on campus

24, including 19 students, test positive

Kuvempu University has declared holiday for its departments on Jnana Sahyadri Campus at Shankaraghatta in Bhadravathi taluk for five days from Monday as 24 people, including 19 students tested positive for COVID-19.

The Deputy Registrar (Academics) of the university on Sunday issued a circular declaring a holiday from January 17 to 21. Students in the hostels have been instructed to go home during the holidays.

Initially five supporting staff members in the university library on campus tested positive.

Following that, 70 students, who were primary contacts of the infected people, gave their samples. Among them, 19 tested positive.

All the infected have been sent home and put under home quarantine.

The circular said that the teaching staff will take online classes for students of first and third semester students during the holidays.