Kuvempu University counselling on Dec. 19, 20

December 15, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Hassan

Kuvempu University has scheduled counseling for admission to post-graduate courses on December 19 and 20.

In a press communiqué on Thursday, the university said it has released the merit list of candidates seeking admission to post-graduate degree and diploma courses in the academic year 2022-23. The counselling for merit seats and those under the special categories will be held on December 19 and the next day, the counselling will be held for merit-cum-payment seats.

Earlier, the university scheduled the counselling on December 17. However, it has been postponed due to the state-wide protest by NSUI on the day.