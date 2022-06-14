Kuvempu University convocation on June 16

Kuvempu University will confer honorary doctorate degrees on six personalities, including D.H. Shankaramurthy, former Chairman of the Legislative Council, at its convocation to be held on June 16. The university, which could not hold the annual event in 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, will hold both the 31st and 32nd convocations together.

Vice Chancellor B.P. Veerabhadrappa told mediapersons in Shivamogga on June 14 that they have permission from the Governor, who is also Chancellor of the university, to organise convocations for the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21 together.

Mr. Shankaramurthy has been chosen for the honorary doctoral degree for his contribution in the field of public administration. The other two people chosen for the honorary degrees of the 31st convocation are Geetha Narayanan, for her contribution in the field of education, and B.M. Krishna for promotion of yoga.

For the 32nd convocation, the university has chosen Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar for his contributions in the field of sports, B.S. Aravind, a popular yoga teacher, and T.V. Kattimani, an educationist and Vice Chancellor of Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh.

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, who is the chancellor of the university, and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is the pro-Chancellor, will take part in the event. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, director of the Central Food Technology Research Institute of Mysuru, will deliver the convocation address.

As many as 91 candidates including 30 females are eligible for PhD degrees in the 31st annual convocation. Besides them, 25,435 are eligible to receive degrees. Among these, 127 have secured gold medals. Pranitha M.T., who completed post-graduation in Kannada, secured the highest of eight gold medals, besides two cash prizes.

In the 32nd convocation, 129 candidates are eligible for PhD degrees. As many as 20,638 students are eligible to receive degrees. Among them, 132 have won gold medals. Divya H.N., who did an MA in Kannada, secured 11 gold medals.