Kuvempu University convocation on June 16, honorary doctorate for yoga teachers

The Hindu Bureau June 14, 2022 14:45 IST

Kuvempu University in Shivamogga, Karnataka. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Kuvempu University will confer honorary doctorate degrees on six personalities, including D.H. Shankaramurthy, former Chairman of the Legislative Council, during the convocation to be held on June 16. The university, which could not hold the annual event in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will hold both the 31 st and 32 nd convocations together. Vice Chancellor Prof. B.P. Veerabhadrappa told mediapersons in Shivamogga on June 14 that they have got permission from the Governor, who is also Chancellor of the university, to organise convocations of the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21 together. Mr. Shankaramurthy has been chosen for the honorary doctoral degree for his contribution in the field of public administration. The other two chosen for the honorary degrees of the 31 st convocation are Dr. Geetha Narayanan, for her contribution in the field of education, and B.M. Krishna for promotion of yoga. For the 32 nd convocation, the university has chosen Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar for his contributions in the field of sports, B.S. Aravind, a popular yoga teacher, and Prof. T.V. Kattimani, an educationist and Vice Chancellor of Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, who is chancellor of the university, Minister for Higher Education Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is the pro-Chancellor, will take part in the event. Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, director of Central Food Technology Research Institute of Mysuru, will deliver the convocation address.



