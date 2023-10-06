Kurubur Shanthakumar reiterates demand for simple Dasara

October 06, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Farmers’ leader Kurubur Shanthakumar has reiterated his demand for simple and traditional Dasara.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Shanthakumar, who is the president of Federation of Karnataka Farmers’ Associations, cautioned the State government against organising a grand Dasara festival in the name of traditional Dasara.

Pointing out that more than 100 taluks in the State were reeling under a drought in view of the absence of rains, Mr. Shanthakumar said lakhs of farmers, who had lost their crops and source of livelihood, were in state of dire distress.

Let the rituals associated with Dasara be continued as every year, but not the illumination of the city. Making out a case for scaling down the festivities, he sought to know how the illumination of more than 100 km of the city with scintillating lights in the name of celebrating Dasara will address the pain of the suffering farmers.

He said drought had cast its dark shadow on several parts of the State including the taluks of Mysuru and surrounding districts of Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Hassan. Hence, he felt there was no need for the government to illuminate Mysuru City and bring artistes from outside Karnataka by spending large sums of money in the form of paying them honorarium.

The State government should be sympathetic to the suffering of the farmers, who are also losing their and their children’s lives to attacks by wild animals like leopards and tigers in villagers along the periphery of the forests.

He said the government should be sensitive to the farmers’ woes and restrict Dasara to a simple and traditional Dasara festival, where local art and culture is depicted. The other Dasara programmes like Raitha Dasara should be celebrated in a simple manner.

He hoped that the State receives rains and the help farmers grow crops so that they and the State prospers.

