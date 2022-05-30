Kurubur Shanthakumar condemns assault on Tikait

President of Federation of Farmers’ Association of Karnataka Kurubur Shanthakur has condemned the assault on Bharatiya Kisan Union President Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru on Monday. Calling upon the farmers to be wary of political parties trying to suppress the farmers’ movement, Mr. Shanthakumar called upon the farmers to participate in the symbolic protest scheduled to be held on Tuesday against the assault. He also demanded action against the perpetrators of the assault.