Kurubas, Marathas protest against desecration of statues

Members of the Kuruba and Maratha communities took out separate protest marches and staged demonstrations in Dharwad on Saturday seeking stern action against those involved in desecration of the statues of Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna.

Beginning from different locations, the protesters marched to the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Dharwad and staged a demonstration outside the office seeking stringent action.

Members of the Kuruba community alleged that to disturb peace and tranquillity in society, miscreants had desecrated the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna at Angol in Belagavi. Rayanna, being a household name in the State for his valour, had fought bravely against the British. However, some mischief-mongers had damaged the statue just to create trouble and they should be penalised immediately.

Members of the Maratha community demanded arrest of all those involved in defacing the Shivaji statue in Bengaluru. They said that it was an attempt to divide society and spread hatred. Such acts should be contained and all those indulged in vandalism should be brought to book, they said.

Members of the Maratha community also condemned the burning of Kannada flag by activists of the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti and demanded action against them.