October 26, 2023 04:25 am | Updated 04:25 am IST - BENGALURU

Kurubarahalli Venkataramareddy Aravind was on Wednesday sworn in as the additional judge of the Karnataka High Court. Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot administered the oath to him at a programme held at the Raj Bhavan that was attended by Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, among others.