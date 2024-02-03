GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kuruba seer alleges authorities cleaned temple after his visit

February 03, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Ishwarananda Puri Swami, seer of Kanaka Guru Peetha (of Kuruba community), has alleged that the authorities cleaned a State-controlled temple after he visited it during Vaikuntha Ekadashi in December 2023.

Speaking at a literary meet at Sanehalli mutt in Hosadurga on Friday night, the seer alleged that there was caste-based discrimination against him at the Channakeshava temple at Bagur in Chitradurga district.

“There’s a Channakeshava temple at Bagur near here (Hosadurga). I came to know that they (temple authorities) cleaned the entire temple after I left it,” the seer said during a conference of his community. However, speaking to reporters, the priest of the Channakeshava temple denied the allegation.

Responding to a question, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said: “It is natural for temples to be cleaned in the morning and evening. I will speak to the Muzarai officials and the district in charge Minister to understand what exactly transpired. There is no place for untouchability, all of us are equal. All are allowed in our temples irrespective of caste or creed.”

