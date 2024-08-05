GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kuruba Sangha stages protest against show-cause notice to Siddaramaiah

One of Siddaramaiah’s followers douses himself in kerosene but police avert tragedy

Published - August 05, 2024 07:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
A supporter of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being stopped from self-immolating himself during a protest in Kalaburagi on Monday.

A supporter of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being stopped from self-immolating himself during a protest in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Expressing anger over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s show-cause to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with what is being said irregularities in site distribution by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, a follower of Mr. Siddaramaiah doused himself in kerosene, obviously with an intention to set himself on fire, during a protest organized by Karnataka Pradesh Kuruba Sangha here on Monday.

Agitators led by Kuruba Sangha district president Jagannath Pujari, Mahantesh Koulagi, MLA Allamprabhu Patil, Lingaraj Tarfile and Lachappa Jamadar and leaders of Dalit organisations staged a rasta roko and formed a human chain at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk.

Later, the agitators took out a protest march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and tried to picket the Mini Vidhana Soudha.

When the agitators who were trying to lay a siege to the Mini Vidhana Soudha were stopped by the police at the entrance gate, amid slogan shouting against the Governor and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, the Chief Minister’s follower took out a bottle containing kerosene and started pouring it on himself. However, the police personnel and the agitators swung into action and prevented a tragedy.

The agitators called the show-cause notice as unconstitutional and claimed that the Governor is acting under the influence of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Vehicular movement was disrupted on the stretch between Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk and Jagat Circle for a couple of hours.

