Kuruba religious heads to lead padayatra from Kaginele

They are seeking inclusion of the community in the Scheduled Tribes list

Heads of religious institutions belonging to the Kuruba community will lead a padayatra from Kaginele to Bengaluru, demanding inclusion of Kuruba community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Sri Niranjanandapuri Swami, head of the Kaginele Gurupeetha, announced this at a rally organised by various Kuruba organisations to seek ST tag in Bagalkot on Sunday.

“Senior community leader and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, has cautioned me about the padayatra. He said that the government is watching our agitation. He says some leaders are also keeping a watch on us. But I want to tell you that I will undertake this padayatra along with three-other seers. I will not stop, even if I have to sacrifice my life,” the seer said. He asked community members to eat, sleep and breathe the ST agitation.

Sri Eshwarananda Swamy said that according to Union government rules, communities that had suffered untouchability were to be included in the Scheduled Castes list, while nomadic communities were to be included in the Scheduled Tribes list. Kurubas are nomadic communities and are deserving of a place in the ST list.

Kuruba Samaja ST Horata Samiti president B.R. Virupakshappa said that Kurubas had to get ST status to send their children to school, to obtain scholarships, to get government jobs and get reservation in zilla panchayat, the Assembly and Parliament.

Thousands of people had gathered for the rally. But few were wearing masks and few followed social distancing.

Community leaders from different parties, including Adaguru Vishwanath, H.M. Revanna, K. Mukudappa, K.E. Kantesh, Rajendra Sannakki, M.N. Shantagiri, Rakshita Eeti, participated.