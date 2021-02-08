Kuruba convention a success: Eshwarappa

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa said that the Kuruba convention, to seek the Scheduled Tribes (ST) tag for the community, held in Bengaluru on Sunday, was a success.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Monday, the Minister said there was no truth to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s allegation that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh sponsored the event. “People of the community have come from distant places on their own. They have spent from their pockets to participate in the event,” he said.

The community will put pressure on the State and the Centre seeking the ST status for the community. This time the padayatra had been led by the seers of the community. “Mr. Siddaramaiah was invited for the event. The seers had visited his house and invited him. I too had called him. If he joins the movement, it is good. Otherwise, no problem,” he said in response to a question.