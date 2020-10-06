Kuruba community leaders to meet on October 11

BENGALURU

06 October 2020 22:30 IST

Leaders from Kuruba community have come together cutting across party affiliations to launch a campaign to demand inclusion of the community into the list of Scheduled Tribes. Elected representatives from the community are meeting at Palace Grounds on October 11 to decide the nature of campaign. Announcing this at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Kaginele Peetha seer Niranjananandapuri Swami said the campaign will be taken up rigorously after the October 11 meeting. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said the campaign by Kurubas will not lead to dilution of reservation as they would carry their present reservation as OBCs.

Pointing out that several communities including Koli, Kadu Golla and Savitha Samaja too had requested them to help them get ST tag, he said the community leaders would take up their cause too. Congress leader H.M. Revanna said the apolitical campaign would be led by Mr. Eshwarappa.

Advertising

Advertising