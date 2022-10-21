Kuruba community demands ST tag

The members of Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha staged a protest and formed a human chain at Jagat circle in Kalaburagi on Thursday to highlight their long pending demand for inclusion of Kuruba community in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts as synonym of Gond Scheduled Tribe in the list of Scheduled Tribe list.

The community members community from Kalaburagi, Bidar and yadgir districts congregated at Jagat circle to form a human chain for sometime and took out a march to Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

District president of the Sangha Gurunath S Pujari said that the state government had sent detailed report to Central government for considering the tribes by name ‘Kuruba’, (Gond) as synonym of Gond Scheduled Tribes in Bidar and Kalaburagi districts during 1996 and 1997 respectively. Responding to this, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs had then requested the State government to send the ethnographic report on Gond as a synonym of Kuruba.

Mr. Pujari said that the Tribal Research Institute had conducted an ethnographic study on Gond as a synonym of Kuruba and submitted its report to the State government, which got a cabinet approval in March 2014 and was recommended to the Central government for consideration. The registrar General of India (RGI) surprisingly considered the irrelevant literature and raised queries with the Ministry of tribal Affairs and the State government without getting into the merits of the ethnographic report. Though the State government addressed all queries and again recommended reconsideration .The RGI again asked for additional information and justification to include the term Kuruba as synonym of Gond Scheduled Tribe in parts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Bidar districts, he said.

The agitators alleged that the people belonging to Kuruba tribe are facing troubles in availing reservation under scheduled tribe for the last four decades. They demanded government to declare the term ‘Kuruba’ as synonym of Gond Scheduled tribe in all three districts.