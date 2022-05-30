Kuppanna Park to soon host organic melas

Horticulture Department wants to keep the place busy and have round-the-year activities

The Department of Horticulture has proposed to make use of Kuppanna Park for round-the-year activities instead of confining it to Dasara programmes and events like Mango Mela since it can be conveniently accessed by the public, being located in the heart of Mysuru.

On seeing the overwhelming response to the mango mela which concluded on Monday, despite being an off-year for the crop, the department has proposed to start organic melas, joining hands with Jaivik Society, during weekends in a bid to provide farm-fresh organic veggies and fruits to consumers. It also plans to market organically grown foodgrains with organic foods catching up fast among the health conscious people.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Rudresh told The Hindu that the organic melas, like being done in Bengaluru, would be expanded to Mysuru at Kuppanna Park where authentic organic foods would be available for the public.

Talks are on with Jaivik Krishik Society in Bengaluru to offer organic foods in Mysuru like how it is being done at Lalbagh in Bengaluru. “Instead of confining Kuppanna Park for certain activities, we have thought of making use of its space for various other activities to keep the place busy. Immediately, the plan is to start organic melas and networking with the agencies was being done,” he said.

Organic foods are catching up in Mysuru with a change in consumer preferences, resulting in opening of more outlets. The number of outlets some of which run by growers themselves are on the rise with people conscious of health opting for organically grown foods. Other than fruits and veggies, consumers have started preferring organic foodgrains oblivious of the price.

The change in perception towards organic foods is evident with more organic food outlets coming up predominantly in residential localities. A few of them have been set up by organic farmers forming trusts. Kuvempunagar, Jayalakshmipuram, Siddharthanagar are among the places where such outlets can be seen.

These outlets have networked with organic growers to provide “region-centric” organic foods such as grapes and pomegranate. Foodgrains from North and Kalyana Karnataka are also available in these outlets.