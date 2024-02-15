February 15, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Forcing an election for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) sprung a surprise on February 15 by fielding former Rajya Sabha member Kupendra Reddy of the JD(S) as the fifth candidate.

Mr. Reddy is one of the richest politicians in Karnataka with declared assets of over ₹800 crore. He filed his nomination on February 15, accompanied by JD(S) and BJP leaders.

While the Congress was set to comfortably win three seats and the BJP one seat from the four seats for which polls will be held on February 27, the entry of Mr. Reddy has introduced an element of uncertainty. Political circles are abuzz about the possibility of cross-voting.

Already, it appears that JD(S) MLA from Gurmitkal Sharanagowda Kandakur is unlikely to support his party’s candidate.

Electoral history of Kupendra Reddy

Mr. Reddy retired as a Rajya Sabha member in 2020 to pave the way for the election of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to the Upper House.

In June 2022, he lost the Rajya Sabha elections because the Congress refused to transfer its additional votes and, instead, fielded its own candidate, resulting in victory for BJP candidate Lehar Singh Siroya. Two JD(S) members had cross-voted in that election.

Earlier in June 2016, eight JD(S) legislators had cross-voted in favour of Congress candidate K.C. Ramamurthy, resulting in the defeat of the party’s candidate B.M. Farooq.

The Rajya Sabha elections have been necessitated as the term of four members from Karnataka, including Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasheakar of BJP, writer L. Hanumanthaiah, Naseer Hussain and G.C. Chandrashekar, is coming to an end. While Congress has re-nominated Mr. Hussain and Mr. Chandrashekar, its third candidate is former Union Minister Ajay Maken.

The BJP wants to replace Rajeev Chandrashekar with Narayana Krishnasa Bhandage.

JD(S) sources said that the party had been in discussions with the BJP for the last one month on the possibility of contesting for the fourth seat, including with the BJP central leadership. “After the three seats, the difference between the NDA and Congress candidate for the fourth seat will be very small. We are confident of winning. We are expecting support from some Congress legislators and independents too. Pressure will be on the ruling party, and not on us,” JD(S) sources said.

How the numbers are calculated

In the 224-member house, the ruling Congress has 135 members, including Speaker U.T. Khader. The BJP has 66 members and JD(S) has 19 members. The House has two independent members — Latha Mallikarjun and K.H. Puttaswamy Gowda. The remaining members are Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha leader G. Janardhan Reddy and Darshan Puttannaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha. The Congress is learnt to be banking on the support of the two independents and Darshan Puttannaiah, which could take its tally to 138.

Ideally, each candidate requires 45 votes in the 224-member House to get elected. Congress and BJP have the numbers on their side. However, the minimum votes required can be altered by the parties.

After getting their candidate elected, the BJP and JD(S) will have 39 votes left.

The Congress nominee G.C. Chandrashekar is the party’s third candidate, and the fight with Mr. Reddy will be for the third seat.

“It is likely that Congress could allot 45+1 vote to each of its candidates. The party is also expecting votes from BJP legislators S.T. Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar, who have openly identified with the Congress in recent months. The Congress is confident of retaining its three seats,” a Congress source said.

Also, sources pointed out that the preferential votes would also serve as back-up for the third candidate.

BJP sources said that the party agreed to the proposal of JD(S) for a fifth candidate as Mr. Reddy is confident. “It is up to him to garner the required number of votes,” a source explained.

