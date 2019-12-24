Kundapur man arrested in Saudi Arabia

A person from Beejady near Kundapur was arrested recently in Saudi Arabia for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Saudi royal family on his Facebook account. But his wife, who has registered a complaint with the CEN police station here, claimed it was a fake account.

According to a press release issued by the police on Monday, the man arrested by the Saudi police is Harish Bangera, 32, from Beejady, who worked as an AC technician in Saudi Arabia. Harish’s wife Sumana M. registered a complaint with the CEN police station on December 21 stating that someone had opened a fake Facebook page in her husband’s name and posted anti-Muslim comments on it.

In her complaint, she said that her husband has had a Facebook account in the name ‘Harish Bangera S.’ for the past five years. She urged the CEN police to delete the fake account. A case was registered based on her complaint. On December 22, the CEN police wrote to Facebook to delete the alleged fake account (‘Harish Bangera’) and sought its registration and access details. The release said the matter would also be brought to the notice of the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia.