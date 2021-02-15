Karnataka

Kunchitigas demand on reservation

Karnataka Kunchitiga Mahasabha president Muralidhar Halappa has demanded the State government include Kunchitiga community under the Category 1 of the Backward Classes list.

Addressing a meeting of community leaders in Shivamogga on Sunday, Mr. Halappa said the community had been identified with Vokkaligas in 3A in the Backward Classes list. “Going by the socio-cultural history of the community, we deserve a position among the castes in Category 1,” he said.

The community has been demanding a place among the castes in the Centre’s list.

The CM had assured it a separate board.

