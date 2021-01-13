Kumthalli too

Belagavi

13 January 2021 00:47 IST

Mahesh Kumthalli, BJP MLA, has expressed displeasure at not being considered for induction into the Cabinet. He said on Tuesday that he would not make repeated demands for a ministerial berth. “I believe I am not being made a Minister. But the other legislators who crossed over to the BJP along with me are being inducted. That makes me unhappy. But Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has released enough funds for the development of my constituency. That makes me happy. I will not keep asking the party to make me a Minister again and again. That does not look good,” he told journalists in Athani.

