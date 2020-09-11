Kumraswamy meets Yediyurappa, says discussed rain havoc issues

JD (S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy called on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday and the former said he had discussed issues related to havoc caused by rains in constituencies represented by his party MLAs.
The meeting that lasted 20 minutes at the Chief Minister’s official residence “Krishna” has given rise to various political speculations. In recent months, Mr Kumaraswamy has been less critical of the government and said that his party was not in favour of the collapse of the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Kumraswasmy said he had come to discuss the havoc caused by rains in the recent days in various parts of the state, including JD (S) constituencies.
He said rain has damaged a lot of areas particularly in Dasarahalli, constituency represented by JD (S) MLA Manjunath. Areas such as Chikkabanavara and Peenya in the City have been severely affected by rains, he said.
During his tenure as the chief minister, he had given ₹515 crore for various projects in those areas of the City, but only Rs 16 crore had been released, the JD (S) leader claimed.
Mr Kumraswamy said he has urged the Chief Minister to release more funds to the constituency since several low-lying areas have been inundated causing damages to houses and public properties.
Asked about the ongoing probe into drug racket, Mr Kumaraswamy said the Chief Minister himself said that strict punishment would be given to all those indulged in the racket. “Let us see…whose names will emerge”, the JD (S) leader said.
