Kumbh Mela: K.R. Pet gearing up for mega event

Triveni Sangam at Ambigarahalli to host event from October 13 to 16; a large number of devotees are expected to converge

K.R. Pet’s Ambigarahalli – the site of Triveni Sangam in Mandya - is gearing up to host the Kumbh Mela from October 13 to 16.

Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi on Saturday held a meeting at Triveni Sangam with officials to discuss arrangements made and inspected the mela’s mega stage, “yagashala”, “pakashala”, bathing ghat, rest rooms, and security.

She inspected the arrangements made for the parking of vehicles belonging to VIPs, officials, devotees and visitors. The parking space for the vehicles was identified and the officials were told to ensure cleanliness in and around the parking lots. The officials were told to ensure proper lighting at the parking lots.

Food will be served to the devotees at 100 counters that will be operated from the start till the end of the mela. “There shouldn’t be any shortage in arrangements with regard to food for the devotees,” she told the meeting.

Ms Aswathi told the meeting that safe bathing ghats must be identified and expert swimmers must be deployed for handling any crisis. Cleanliness has to be ensured for maintaining hygiene..

Special buses

The Deputy Commissioner said arrangements for the transportation of devotees from Somanahalli to Triveni Sangam have to be made. Buses will ply to the Kumbh Mela venue from Somanahalli, she said, adding the entire venue will be under CCTV surveillance.

Responsibilities have been fixed on the officials for making the arrangements and sub-committees have been constituted in this regard. The works have to go on continuously without any hurdles with only a few days left for the mela, she told the meeting.