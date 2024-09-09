MLA for increased admissions at govt. college in Kumbarakoppal

Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda on Monday said a special drive must be launched to increase the number of admissions, especially female students, in the government PU College in Kumbara Koppal in Chamaraja assembly constituency here.

He was speaking after inaugurating two newly-constructed classrooms at the PU College. The MLA earlier took part in a padayatra to receive the grievances from the public in ward number 4 of the Mysuru City Corporation at Loknayak Nagar in Hebbal here.

Expressing displeasure over poor admissions in the college, he said the college has only 65 students though it is one of the main government colleges covering seven wards in and around Kumbarakoppal. “I am ready to give all necessary facilities to the college but the admissions must go up and the children of the people living in the localities must benefit.”

The MLA said the college staff must visit the high schools in the ward and make efforts to bring admissions to the college. The admissions must go up to 650 students from 65 in the next academic year, he advised.

He said a borewell has been sanctioned for the college and promised to construct a rangamandira in the college. He also assured to build restrooms for the girl students in the college.