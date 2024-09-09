GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MLA for increased admissions at govt. college in Kumbarakoppal

Updated - September 09, 2024 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda on Monday said a special drive must be launched to increase the number of admissions, especially female students, in the government PU College in Kumbara Koppal in Chamaraja assembly constituency here.

He was speaking after inaugurating two newly-constructed classrooms at the PU College. The MLA earlier took part in a padayatra to receive the grievances from the public in ward number 4 of the Mysuru City Corporation at Loknayak Nagar in Hebbal here.

Expressing displeasure over poor admissions in the college, he said the college has only 65 students though it is one of the main government colleges covering seven wards in and around Kumbarakoppal. “I am ready to give all necessary facilities to the college but the admissions must go up and the children of the people living in the localities must benefit.”

The MLA said the college staff must visit the high schools in the ward and make efforts to bring admissions to the college. The admissions must go up to 650 students from 65 in the next academic year, he advised.

He said a borewell has been sanctioned for the college and promised to construct a rangamandira in the college. He also assured to build restrooms for the girl students in the college.

Published - September 09, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.