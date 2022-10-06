Kumaraswamy writes to Bommai on violation of protocol

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to hand over the recent incident of violation of protocol in Channapatna to the Legislative Assembly’s privileges committee. He sought disciplinary action against senior officials of Ramanagaram district.

Demanding an inquiry into violation or protocol by a Chief Secretary-level officer during a programme in the taluk, he said the Janata Dal (Secular) would resort to protests across the State and JD(S) legislators would stage a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises.

In his letter to Mr. Bommai on Thursday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said if ₹50 crore could be given to an MLC from Channapatna (C.P. Yogeshwar), the same gesture could be extended to other 74 MLCs.