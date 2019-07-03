Karnataka

Kumaraswamy will resign soon, says Eshwarappa

The former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said that soon Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy would respectfully tender his resignation as the political situation in which the coalition government is continuing is volatile.

Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Eshwarappa said that now several of the Congress MLAs were ready to tender their resignations.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that the Congress, which was unable to keep its MLAs under control, was accusing the BJP of carrying out Operation Lotus only to cover up its [Congress] failures.

