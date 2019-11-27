Kumaraswamy weeps again

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is known to become emotional during poll campaigns, wept on Wednesday while campaigning in K.R. Pet constituency.

Speaking at Kikkeri in the Assembly segment, he said he was not as saddened by the defeat of his son Nikhil in the general polls in Mandya last year as he was by the “betrayal” of party MLA K.C. Narayana Gowda, who is now BJP candidate. Tears rolled down his eyes as he said this and sought votes for party candidate B.L. Devaraj.

Responding to this in Bengaluru, Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda sought to know why Mr. Kumaraswamy was prone to emotional outbursts only during polls. He termed it as “fake and Vicks tears”.

The Minister was in K.R. Pet on Wednesday to campaign for disqualified MLA K.C. Narayana Gowda, who is contesting the December 5 byelection to K.R. Pet Assembly segment as the BJP candidate.