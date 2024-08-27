GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kumaraswamy visits BHEL

Published - August 27, 2024 11:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Tuesday (Aug 27), visited Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Electronics Division in Bengaluru and expressed concern over the company’s profit margins, emphasising the importance of vigilant management to avoid potential risks.

He urged officials and employees to ensure the company’s continued financial health, highlighting the impact of the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives in driving BHEL’s success amidst technological advancements, according to a release.

Despite challenges, BHEL continues to operate profitably, with significant contributions to the power sector, where it holds over 40% market share in the thermal power segment, as well as to the Indian Army and the space sector, the Union Minister pointed out.

Mr. Kumaraswamy also referenced several review meetings held in New Delhi to assess the company’s performance, commending BHEL’s strong management, skilled workforce, and technical expertise.

