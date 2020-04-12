Karnataka

Kumaraswamy urges Prime Minister to announce rent rebate

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a comprehensive national rent rebate scheme in light of the COVID-19 emergency, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that a considerable number of workers and students in metro cities live in rented houses and hostels and require the government’s intervention.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that since all the economic activity had come to a grinding halt, it was very difficult to pay rent as usual. “If landlords insist on rent, the tenants cannot even go searching for new accommodation due to the emergency. Hence, the government’s intervention is essential.”

In another tweet, he said, “Many countries have already announced rent rebate scheme for tenants. It is surprising that the Indian government has not announced any such relief even to residential tenants. I urge the Prime Minister to immediately come to the rescue of everyone living in rented housing.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2020 10:43:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kumaraswamy-urges-prime-minister-to-announce-rent-rebate/article31324851.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY