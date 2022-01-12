Kumaraswamy urges Govt. to stop padayatra

Stating that the Congress had turned the Mekedatu padayatra into an ‘Omicron jathre (fair)’, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has urged the State Government to stop the rally following a rap by the Karnataka High Court.

“Several leaders who participated in the padayatra have turned positive and if tested properly several more will test positive,” he said in a series of tweets. He said: “The Mekedatu project is not possible with the padayatra that is bringing people in hordes by paying money. This is not a fight. Government should stop people in their respective districts.”

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that his party was not worried about the padayatra. “People are anxious about health. I have no issues about the yatra or the voice that is raised to protect the State’s interest. However, this was not required when COVID-19 numbers are growing.” If Congress is a responsible party, it should stop the padayatra immediately, he said, adding “ Mekedatu project should not suffer in an effort to show manhood.”

The former Chief Minister also said that he would place before the public the facts pertaining to Mekedatu at a later date.