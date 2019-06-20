Kumaraswamy to restart village stay on Friday from Chandraki

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s Grama Vaastavya (village stay) starts from Chandraki in Gurmitkal taluk of backward Yadgir district on Friday. The next day, he will stay at Herur (B) village in Afzalpur taluk of the neighbouring Kalaburagi district.

Unlike his previous village stays, during which he had stayed with the villagers at their homes, the Chief Minister has chosen public places such as government schools in the second edition of his much-publicised programme. In both the villages, he is going to stay at government higher primary schools.

Yadgir and Kalaburagi district administrations have swung into action in preparation for the Chief Minister’s programme by taking up works such as cleaning and filling potholes over the past few days. Rajashekar Patil and Priyank Kharge, the in-charge Ministers for Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts, respectively, are overseeing the arrangements. The people of these two villages have high expectations from the Chief Minister’s visit. Not just the collective issues of the villages such as drinking water and roads, but the problems of individuals are expected to be raised during the interaction. People from surrounding villages too are likely to come to meet the Chief Minister to submit their grievances.