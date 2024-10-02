Kumaraswamy terms acceptance of return of sites by MUDA as violation of court order and demands Commissioner’s arrest

Alleging that the Commissioner of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) did not have the power to accept the sites that were returned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife when the matter was before the court, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has demanded that the Commissioner be arrested to prevent further “destruction of evidence”.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that once again the Chief Minister had misused his position to “destroy evidence” in the MUDA case by facilitating the return of the sites by his wife. He termed it a clear violation of the directives by courts and also contempt of the court.

He said accepting the return of sites was part of a conspiracy by the Chief Minister, Urban Development Minister Bhyrati Suresh, and some officials of the Lokayukta and MUDA to hush up the case by destroying evidence. Mr. Kumaraswamy said MUDA had completed the process in “rocket speed”, triggering suspicion.

He said this was a clear case of the Chief Minister misusing his power again to bring pressure on the officials to protect himself.

Echoing similar views, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said there was no scope under the law to return the sites at this moment when the courts and different agencies were seized of the matter.

He maintained that the Chief Minister’s wife should have returned the sites much earlier instead of waiting for the case to proceed so far. “We would not have taken up the padayatra if the sites were surrendered earlier. But surrendering the sites now, after the courts have taken it seriously and the probe has started, does not serve the purpose,” he said.

