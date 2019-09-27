Kumaraswamy takes a dig by citing vachana

Taking a dig at the condition of disqualified MLAs, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy cited a vachana by 12th century reformer Basaveshwara to describe their plight.
Quoting lines from the vachana, he said in a tweet that their situation was like a human being’s leg tied to an iron ball and the neck tied to a piece of bendu (light wood), resulting in the person not being able to sink or float. He was suggesting that the disqualified MLAs had ended up in a state of limbo and the recent developments in the Supreme Court too had failed to help them get out of it.
The JD(S) is now set to look at strengthening its organisational units. Party sources said that the bypolls have to be held at some point in time after the Supreme Court decides on the fate of disqualified MLAs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor