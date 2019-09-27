Kumaraswamy takes a dig by citing vachana

Taking a dig at the condition of disqualified MLAs, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy cited a vachana by 12th century reformer Basaveshwara to describe their plight.

Quoting lines from the vachana, he said in a tweet that their situation was like a human being’s leg tied to an iron ball and the neck tied to a piece of bendu (light wood), resulting in the person not being able to sink or float. He was suggesting that the disqualified MLAs had ended up in a state of limbo and the recent developments in the Supreme Court too had failed to help them get out of it.

The JD(S) is now set to look at strengthening its organisational units. Party sources said that the bypolls have to be held at some point in time after the Supreme Court decides on the fate of disqualified MLAs.