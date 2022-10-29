Kumaraswamy slams Centre over dropping of regional languages by SSC in constable recruitment exam

H.D. Kumaraswamy

Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre over the removal of Kannada from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination to recruit constables, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said job opportunities were being snatched from Kannadigas.

“This is just another instance of the BJP’s enthusiasm to kill regional languages,” the former Chief Minister tweeted, attaching the recruitment notification issued by the SSC. “The recruitment process has allowed candidates to write only either in English or Hindi. What should candidates who speak languages other than English and Hindi do? Is this fair?”

Exams in January

The SSC has notified recruitment to fill constable posts in the Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, Secretariat Security Force, and Narcotic Control Bureau, among others, coming under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the examination is scheduled in January 2023.

He said, “There is a conspiracy to ensure recruitment of only Hindi-speaking people. This is not only anti-Kannada, but also efforts to divide India into North and South. The BJP is only instigating such thoughts.” Urging the Centre to withdraw the notification and come up with a fresh one by including eligibility for all languages, he said he would be forced to hold protests if it was not done.

Only lip service

Stating that the State government-sponsored Koti Kanta Gayana programme should just not remain a lip service, Mr. Kumaraswamy added, “Along with Koti Kanta Gayana, the lives of people should also be secured. Instead, should employment be snatched from Kannadigas? Should the right of Kannada be trampled upon? We need answers.”