‘Kumaraswamy should resign or Governor should dismiss govt.’

Workers of the Congress and the BJP staged protest demonstrations here on Tuesday blaming one another for the ongoing political crisis in the State.

While the Congress urged President Ramnath Kovind to intervene in the matter, the BJP has demanded that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy resign from the post and urged the Governor Vajubhai Vala to dismiss the government in case the Chief Minister does not put in his papers.

Members of the Dharwad District Congress Committee and Hubballi-Dharwad District Congress Committee assembled on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and shouted slogans against the BJP. They accused the BJP of using ulterior means to topple the coalition government in the State and violating the provisions of the Constitution.

They also accused the BJP-led Government at the Centre of using agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department to intimidate some MLAs and luring others with money and forcing them to resign. The BJP leaders are conspiring to topple the coalition government in the State, despite the ruling dispensation performing well for the last one year, they claimed.

Some protestors tried to gatecrash into the Deputy Commissioner’s office but the police prevented them from doing so. The former Minister A.M. Hindasgeri, Anilkumar Patil, Altaf Hallur, Sadanand Danganavar, Robert Daddapuri, Anand Singanath, among others, led the protest.

The BJP leaders and workers also staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Tuesday demanding that Mr. Kumaraswamy submit his resignation.

They said that the coalition government has been reduced to a minority and thus Mr. Kumaraswamy should tender his resignation on moral grounds. President of the Hubballi-Dharwad district BJP unit Nagesh Kalburgi addressing the protestors said that several MLAs belonging to the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) have submitted their resignations as a protest against the government and this shows that the government has failed to deliver the goods.

The Congress is trying desperately to save that the coalition government and to ensure that it is resorting to threatening the MLAs with legal action, Mr. Kalburgi said. Instead of trying to seek technical and legal means to save the government, the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) should realise that they have lost the confidence of their own party MLAs and should quit on moral grounds, he asserted.

BJP Slum Morcha president Iresh Anchatageri, party leaders Mallikarjun Sawkar, Sanjay Kapatkar, Mohan Ramadurg, Srinivas Kotyan and others spoke.