Kumaraswamy-Shivakumar face off escalates as JD(S) leader accuses latter of ‘illegal land deals’

October 26, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The war of words between Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and JD(s) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy over renaming Ramanagara district as “Bengaluru South” further escalated on Thursday with the latter accusing the former of indulging in “illegal land deals” in Bangalore Mysore Infrastructure Corridor project area in Bengaluru.

Mr. Kumaraswamy also threatened to undertake indefinite fast if the name of Ramanagara district is changed.

Speaking to presspersons here on Thursday, Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that Mr. Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh had grabbed a total of eight acres at Hosakerehalli village in Uttarahalli hobli, that had been notified for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project. Later, they entered into a joint development agreement with a private developer to construct 1,400 housing units. He claimed: “While Mr. Suresh applied for land conversion, the conversion order was issued in the name of Mr. Shivakumar.”

Pointing to another case, Mr. Kumaraswamy, without referring to the brothers, said: “In a land parcel of about 900 acres held by DLF at Tavarekere on Bengaluru’s outskirts, about 300 acres was owned by politicians. They have started buying land within the large parcel in the last five years.” He asked: “Is this how you want to build Brand Bengaluru?”

Modi and Shah too busy

However, when asked about his earlier statement that he would complain to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the BMIC land deals, he said: “They are busy with elections in the five State Assemblies. There is time. Because of illegal land deals we are asking for scrapping of Bangalore Mysore Infrastructure Corridor project.”

Over the last three days, the two Vokkaliga leaders from Ramanagara district have been bickering over a statement made by Mr. Shivakumar that one day Kanakapura, the constituency that he represents, would be part of Bengaluru when real estate prices will rise to be calculated on square foot basis. Mr. Kumaraswamy had termed the move to merge Kanakapura with Bengaluru as a “real estate” motive even as Mr. Shivakumar on Wednesday mooted the idea of Bengaluru South district instead of Ramanagara to resonate with Bengaluru and its growth.

The former Chief Minister on Thursday said: “Ask Mr. Shivakumar why he did not oppose the name when the district was formed 17 years ago.”

Assembly debate may hot up

With both Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Kumaraswamy expressing willingness to debate the issue of Ramanagara’s renaming in the Legislative Assembly, the next legislature session is likely to witness stormy business.

To the challenge thrown at him by Mr. Shivakumar for an open debate, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “I will come prepared for a discussion in the Legislative Assembly.” He further challenged Magadi MLA H.C. Balakrishna to bring the Chief Minister and take an oath either at Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru or Dharmasthala temple that they have not taken money for posting.

In response, Mr. Shivakumar said: “I accept his challenge. Let us discuss the issue in the legislature session. Let him bring his documents and I will bring mine.”