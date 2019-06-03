Kumaraswamy set to start Grama Vaastavya 2.0

Over a decade after Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, in his earlier stint, endeared himself to the rural masses with his grama vaastavya, or village stay programme, he is set to do it all over again. On Sunday, he took to Twitter to announce that the programme would begin again soon.

“My grama vaastavya will start soon in government schools. It will help [me] mingle with people, understand their problems and get feedback on the government’s work,” he tweeted from his personal handle.

His village stays are still rated high among the popular programmes during his 20-month tenure in 2006-2007. That had brought a huge popular following for him across the State, especially beyond the Vokkaliga heartland that is the traditional base of his party. He stayed in 47 villages during that stint as CM.

According to sources, the programme is likely to start from the second week of June, and preferably on weekends. One stay will be organised every week.

This time, the programme will be planned differently and farmers will be the focus of his stays, with the aim to create awareness on mechanised farming and modern farm practises. Officials will visit the identified villages ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit to prepare a comprehensive report on the needs of the village and the district. This will enable Mr. Kumaraswamy to take decisions on the spot to address various problems permanently. “Deadlines will be fixed for the implementation of decisions. There will be a follow-up on the decisions taken during the stay,” a source said.

Efforts will also be made to provide a facelift to the government institutions in the village, especially educational institutions, sources said.

“In addition to interacting with villagers and redressing their grievances, folk programmes by children will also be organised in the night for the CM to watch along with [the children’s] parents,” the source said.

Held up by health

While political circles had expected him to reintroduce the programme after he took over the top post in June last, Mr. Kumaraswamy did not do so because of some health concerns expressed by his doctors. The decision to now start staying in villages, party sources said, has to do with the drubbing that the coalition partners — the Congress and the Janata Dal (S) — suffered in the recent Lok Sabha elections. There is a desire to regain the confidence of the people. This time, however, the CM’s stays will be in government schools instead of houses of villagers.

Sources said that the earlier village stays had led to several policies for the uplift of people living in rural areas, and had resulted in the setting up of nearly 1,000 high schools and 500 PU colleges. Loan waiver scheme, ban on arrack, ban on lotteries and pension for the differently-abled all came because of his village stays, sources said.

How it all started

Mr. Kumaraswamy’s first village stay was in P.K. Naganoor village of Athani taluk in Belagavi, during his visit to the flood-affected areas along the river Krishna.

Though there was no plan to stay in the village, Mr. Kumaraswamy surprised everyone, especially officials, by doing so as his field visit had not completed by evening. The Deputy Commissioner was in a hurry to get the CM to Belagavi as there was no good place to stay in the area. However, Mr. Kumaraswamy indicated his inclination to stay in one of the houses in the village, and the local legislator recommended a mutt for his stay. He and his entourage crossed the swollen Krishna river in three tractors and reached Naganoor. This was the beginning of his village stay programme.

Later, his stay in the residence of an HIV-positive person in Vijayapura district attracted international attention. Having heard of this, Hollywood actor Richard Gere, who is a global ambassador to create awareness on HIV, met Mr. Kumaraswamy and congratulated him.