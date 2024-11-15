 />
Kumaraswamy seeks SIT probe into allegation of ₹50 crore offer to 50 MLAs to topple Congress govt.

Published - November 15, 2024 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
H.D. Kumaraswamy

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday demanded a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s allegation that the BJP had offered ₹50 crore to 50 Congress MLAs in a bid to bring down the government.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the ruling Congress should use its power to constitute an SIT to investigate the matter.

Taking a dig at the number of SITs constituted by the Congress government in the State to probe various issues, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the government should set up one more such SIT to probe the charges of bribery also.

“When several SITs had been constituted to probe various alleged irregularities, let there be an SIT to probe the charges of bribery also,” he said, describing the charge as “laughable”.

