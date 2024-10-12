Kumaraswamy says there is pressure on Nikhil to contest Channapatna bypoll; convenes meet with JD(S) workers

Ahead of the Channapatna Assembly constituency byelection, Union Minister and JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy has convened a meeting with local workers and leaders at Kethaganahalli near Bidadi on Saturday and said there is pressure from workers and leaders for JD(S) youth wing president and his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, to contest.

Addressing the media, Mr. Kumaraswamy said meetings with party workers had already taken place, focusing on how to prepare for the election and who the candidate should be. He emphasised the need for the JD(S) and its alliance partner the BJP to collaborate, instructing leaders to build trust with BJP leaders and workers for election work.

The elections for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand State Assemblies are scheduled to be held in November, around the same time as the Channapatna byelection. Mr. Kumaraswamy indicated that the election announcement could be made within a week, and discussions would be held with the BJP high command in Delhi.

Reiterating that Channapatna is a stronghold of the JD(S), having won in the last two elections, Mr. Kumaraswamy acknowledged that the party had faced some organisational issues but reiterated that their dedicated workers would ensure a successful campaign.

Responding to a question, Mr. Kumaraswamy confirmed that there was pressure on Mr. Nikhil to contest. He stated, “About 95% of leaders and workers believe Nikhil should contest. However, we must assess the current situation before making a decision.” He said the final candidate would be chosen based on feedback from leaders and workers of both parties and that it would be finalised within a week.

When asked about Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s frequent visits to Channapatna, Mr. Kumaraswamy remarked, “No matter how many times he visits, it has no impact.”