Kumaraswamy says he is relieved over Prajwal’s impending return

Expressing relief over Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse cases, announcing his intention to return to India, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said he had heeded the warning of the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his appeal to return and face investigation.

“Whoever is found guilty should be punished. The incident has made us hang our heads in shame. The incident has masked the development shortcomings in the State, and the government has also encouraged the issue by keeping it alive for the past month,” Mr. Kumaraswamy told presspersons at Chickballapur. He said Ministers were involved in the release of the videos with explicit content for political gains. “The State government is not willing to hand over the case to the CBI for the fear of being caught,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, on Mr. Prajwal Revanna’s allegation that it was a “conspiracy”, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “Mr. Prajwal can say anything and we cannot stop anyone from speaking ... Law will take its course. [Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi too has spoken on the issue based on what has appeared in the media. Only time will respond to what Mr. Prajwal has spoken about Mr. Gandhi.”

