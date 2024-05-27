GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kumaraswamy says he is relieved over Prajwal’s impending return

Published - May 27, 2024 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Expressing relief over Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse cases, announcing his intention to return to India, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said he had heeded the warning of the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his appeal to return and face investigation.

“Whoever is found guilty should be punished. The incident has made us hang our heads in shame. The incident has masked the development shortcomings in the State, and the government has also encouraged the issue by keeping it alive for the past month,” Mr. Kumaraswamy told presspersons at Chickballapur. He said Ministers were involved in the release of the videos with explicit content for political gains. “The State government is not willing to hand over the case to the CBI for the fear of being caught,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, on Mr. Prajwal Revanna’s allegation that it was a “conspiracy”, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “Mr. Prajwal can say anything and we cannot stop anyone from speaking ... Law will take its course. [Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi too has spoken on the issue based on what has appeared in the media. Only time will respond to what Mr. Prajwal has spoken about Mr. Gandhi.”

Related Topics

Karnataka / Janata Dal - Secular

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.