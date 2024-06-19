Kumaraswamy requests Vaishav to take up Bengaluru-Satyamangala-Chamarajanagar railway line

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy has requested Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take up the Bengaluru-Satyamangala-Chamarajanagar railway line passing through the Kanakapura-Malavalli route that had been sanctioned when his father, H.D. Deve Gowda, was the Prime Minister.

Mr. Kumaraswamy met Mr. Vaishnaw at the Railway Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. If the Centre takes up the new railway line as per the request of Mr. Kumaraswamy, then it is expected to provide a boost to the efforts of the BJP-JD(S) combine in Karnataka to get a political footing in the political bastion of Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, who hails from Kanakapura.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy has posted on social media about his meeting with Mr. Vaishnaw and said that he was “pleased with his very positive response”.

