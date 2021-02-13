Kumaraswamy rebuts Siddaramaiah’s charge

Responding to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s accusation that the JD(S) is not contesting the ensuing bypolls to help the BJP, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy took to Twitter on Friday and said his party “does not have a history of supporting the BJP”.
He clarified that JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda had merely said the party would not contest the byelections, but not in support of any other party.
“Before ridiculing the JD(S) for withdrawing from elections, Mr. Siddaramaiah should have remembered Gundlupet and Nanjangud (byelections). Mr. Gowda had supported the Congress based on secular principles. The JD(S) had a strong base there (Gundlupet) and Congress candidate in Nanjangud was a JD(S) leader,” he said.
The former Chief Minister also repeated his challenge to Mr. Siddaramaiah to form a regional party and win five seats. “Having failed to accept my challenge, he is testing his strength by criticising the JD(S). There is still time to prove our strength in north Karnataka,” he said.
