Kumaraswamy questions Prime Minister’s ‘Pakistan chanting’

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “obsession with Pakistan” in the context of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday sought to know if Mr. Modi, who keeps “chanting about Pakistan”, was the Prime Minister of India or of the neighbouring country.

“Did the immigrants or the refugees from Pakistan vote for you or did Indian nationals vote for you?” he asked in a series tweets on Friday.

These followed the Prime Minister’s reference to Pakistan during his speech in Tumakuru on Thursday where he vociferously defended the CAA. “Why are you obsessed with people residing there [Pakistan]? Having been elected by Indians and having become the Prime Minister based on Indian Constitution, what is your priority — development of States or providing citizenship to Pakistanis?”

Karnataka that gave 25 BJP MPs has suffered losses of ₹35,000 crore in floods, but it has got only a fraction of the amount as relief. On the other hand, MGNREGA dues have not been settled and the State has not got its share in taxes, he said. “Since you cannot talk of these things, you speak on Pakistan,” he said. He also sought to know whether Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa should ask Pakistan or Mr. Modi on the State’s share in taxes and flood relief.