Kumaraswamy predicts govt. will not act on caste census before LS polls

November 24, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress government will play out a drama around caste census till the Lok Sabha elections, predicted former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

He was speaking to reporters in Ramanagara on Friday. “According to me, nothing will move till the Lok Sabha polls. No community needs to panic,” said Mr. Kumaraswamy on the delay in submitting the report on socio, economic and educational survey (caste census).

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that in 2018 when H. Kantharaj, former chairman of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, was ready to submit the Commission’s report, I did not accept it. Which means that the report was ready. Then why hasn’t the government accepted it yet?” Mr. Kumaraswamy questioned.

The submission of the vexed caste census report has got delayed as the Jayaprakash Hegde-led Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has sought more time. Political circles are abuzz that the commission may not submit the report till Lok Sabha polls.

