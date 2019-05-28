Kumaraswamy, Parameshwara reach out to ‘rebel’ MLAs to save government

To save the one-year-old Congress-JD(S) government, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday made attempts to approach nearly a dozen disgruntled Congress legislators through various channels.

They held an hour-long talk with MLA for Athani Mahesh Kumathalli, associated with the rebel camp, at the State Secretariat and told him that the government would look into all of the camp’s demands, including the induction of Congress leader Ramesh Jarkiholi into the Cabinet, transfer of officials, and development funds for their constituencies. Sources said Mr. Kumaraswamy asked that the message be conveyed to Mr. Jarkiholi.

Sources said the leaders of the coalition government have been weighing their options, including a Cabinet reshuffle and expansion to accommodate the disgruntled Congress legislators.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Kumathalli said, “I am in the Congress and will remain in the Congress.” He scotched rumours that he, along with “rebel” MLAs, planned to move to Goa. He said he has not been seeking a Cabinet berth or the chairman post in any government corporation or board.

All-India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal is expected to visit Bengaluru on Tuesday. In view of the tumultuous political developments, the State Congress has called for a Congress Legislature Party meeting on May 29 in the capital city.

Speaking to presspersons, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Revenue Minister R.V. Deshpande said the government was stable and would complete its full term of five years.

Meanwhile, Home Minister M.B. Patil dismissed reports that he was aspiring to the post of KPCC president. “Gundu Rao is the president of the KPCC and I am not after the top job,” he said.

At the Cabinet meeting held on Monday, the matter of reshuffle or expansion was not mentioned, said RDPR Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said.