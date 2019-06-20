Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy on a makeover drive to shed ‘five-star’ image

In less than a fortnight, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has made two important announcements — resumption of Grama Vaastavya (village stay) programme and completion of crop loan waiver scheme. These, coupled with a spree of Janata Darshans in Vokkaliga heartland over a week, point to his effort at regaining a “people-friendly” image, an urgent need after the Lok Sabha election debacle and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s renewed bid at destabilising the coalition government.

In the first year of his current tenure, Mr. Kumaraswamy had kept away from village stay, which was a popular programme in his tenure during 2006–07 and projected him as a leader who is accessible to the masses.

In his constituency

Last week, Mr. Kumaraswamy visited his constituency, Channapatna in Ramanagaram district, and laid the foundation stone for projects totalling over ₹230 crore. He also received a few thousand petitions from the public. In Bengaluru too, Mr. Kumaraswamy has been meeting people of late to receive petitions, even at his J.P. Nagar residence which he had stopped nearly a year ago.

These are seen as strategic attempts to rebuild the party’s image in the backdrop of the dismal performance of the Janata Dal (Secular)–Congress coalition in the elections, multiple sources in the party said. The JD(S) tally in the Lok Sabha has come down from two to one (Prajwal Revanna). While the Chief Minister’s son, K. Nikhil, lost from Mandya, and party national president H.D. Deve Gowda lost from Tumakuru, both in the Vokkaliga heartland. Just a year ago, the party had performed exceedingly well in Mandya district by sweeping all the eight Assembly seats.

“Farmers and rural masses are the mainstay of the party. That appeal has to be kept alive,” a legislator said. More so because the BJP has consistently tried to project Mr. Kumaraswamy as a “five-star Chief Minister”, pointing to his stay in a star hotel in Bengaluru. The cadre, particularly from the Cauvery basin districts from where the JD(S) derives strength, had been complaining about lack of accessibility.

“The result has forced the party leadership to change. An urgent need is being felt to rebuild the people connect and also to improve the image of the party that has received a drubbing. The recent IAS and IPS transfers are also aimed at bringing effective governance,” acknowledged a party leader close to the Chief Minister.

While the JD(S) is looking to reconnect with people, a Congress Minister pointed out that political atmosphere was vitiated for nearly a year with several attempts to destabilise the government. He underlined to need to remedy this at least now.

Looking for a strategist?

Meanwhile, the JD(S), which like many other regional parties survived on the political insights of its founders, is learnt to be now looking for a professional strategist. In the last two decades, it has been its national president, Mr. Gowda, and later Mr. Kumaraswamy who chalked out the strategies for the party. “The party has to remain relevant in State politics. Cadre is demoralised and leaders fear that the workers could migrate to other parties, especially to the BJP,” a party source said. Therefore, the party, for the first time, is believed to be looking for an outside help through a strategist. “If someone from outside can help, why not?” said a leader.