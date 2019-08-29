Kumaraswamy not named accused in Janthakal mining case

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy got relief as the Lokayukta Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing illegal mining cases in the State has not named him as accused in the Janthakal Mining Case in the charge sheet filed recently.

The charge sheet names senior IAS officer Gangaram Baderiya and mining baron Vinod Goel as accused. The SIT has sought the State government’s permission to prosecute the senior bureaucrat. The approval for the request is still pending.

The case dates back to 2007 when Mr. Baderiya was then Director of Mines and Geology and Mr. Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister. Mr. Goel of Janthakal Enterprises allegedly gave forged No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the Ministry of Environment of Forests (MoEF) to lift 1.7 lakh tonnes of iron ore illegally extracted from Holalkere in Chitradurga district.

The application was pending before Mr. Baderiya, who cleared it based on the forged letters.

“The charge sheet has established a money trail between firms linked to Mr. Goel transferring ₹20 lakh to a firm linked to Gagan Baderiya, the bureaucrat’s son, days before Mr. Baderiya cleared the file allowing Janthakal Enterprises to lift the illegally extracted ore,” sources in the SIT told The Hindu.

Mr. Baderiya had made a noting on the file saying there was tremendous pressure from the Chief Minister’s Office and the Chief Minister himself on the issue. “The honourable CM has given ultimatum that permission should be given within two hours, without loss of time,” the noting reads, before he cleared the file. This noting dragged Mr. Kumaraswamy into the case and he was questioned by the SIT multiple times.

“But as we tracked the movement of the file, it began with Mr. Baderiya and he cleared it. It never went to the Chief Minister or anyone else. Though the officer claimed he was given an ultimatum to clear the file by the CM, there is no corroborative evidence to prove it. So Mr. Kumaraswamy has not been named accused in the case, for want of evidence,” a senior SIT official said.

Not the end of troubles for HDK?

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is likely to face serious trouble in another case – one of alleged irregularities in granting mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals (SSVM), a company owned by Vinod Goel, a case that was first mentioned in the Lokayukta Report by Justice Santosh Hegde on illegal mining

Unlike in the Janthakal case, Mr. Kumaraswamy himself allegedly made noting in favour of the said firm on the file in the SSVM case. Though the firm’s was the last application seeking a lease in Sandur range, then Chief Minister Mr. Kumaraswamy made a note directing officials to consider the firm for the lease. He was arrested in connection with the case executing an anticipatory bail and released in August 2015.

“The SSVM case is still under investigation, where the documents suggest the former Chief Minister had a direct role to play. Some crucial signatures in the case are disputed and hence are under forensic examination,” said a senior official indicating that Mr. Kumaraswamy may face trouble over the SSVM case.