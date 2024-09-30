ADVERTISEMENT

Kumaraswamy must focus on creating jobs: D.K. Shivakumar

Published - September 30, 2024 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday urged Union Minister for Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy to focus on creating jobs in Karnataka rather than spending all his time and energy on politicking.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “Mr. Kumaraswamy must focus on creating 50,000 to one lakh jobs in the State rather than doing politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given him a good Ministry and he should make use of it to create jobs rather than making unnecessary statements”.

“Politics will always be there, but he should focus on leaving behind a legacy. But he is losing that opportunity,” he added. He was replying to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s allegation that information was being leaked at the official level.

Asked about BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s allegation that ₹1,000 crore had been earmarked to bring down the government, he said: “This has been brought to the attention of the High Command. There is a conspiracy to bring down the government. We will discuss this with our legal counsels as well. This allegation needs to be investigated by the IT Dept.”

