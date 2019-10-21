Kumaraswamy meets Shivakumar in Tihar

More than a month after skipping the rally by Vokkaligas against the alleged harassment of its leaders, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday met former Minister D.K. Shivakumar, a bête noire-turned-friend, at Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

Mr. Shivakumar has been arrested on charges of money laundering by Enforcement Directorate.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who had skipped the Vokkaliga rally against the perceived persecution of community leaders by the BJP, had come under attack, especially after he told media that he had not been invited for the rally. The former Chief Minister was accompanied by Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh.

Terming it as a courtesy visit, Mr. Kumaraswamy said Mr. Shivakumar has remained strong and is preparing to fight the next round of political battles. “He expressed confidence that he would face the challenge and come out. Every one knows what has happened to him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Suresh said that after the ED officials sought additional inputs, they submitted nearly 5,000 pages of documents on Monday. He said the documents had been provided on behalf of Mr. Shivakumar.