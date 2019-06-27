Kumaraswamy losing controlover his tongue, says Katti

The former Minister Umesh Katti has asked Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to resign and retire from politics.

Reacting to the Chief Minister losing his cool during the Grama Vastavya in Raichur district, Mr. Katti said that Mr. Kumaraswamy was losing control over his language and it was not acceptable.

“I know that Mr. Kumaraswamy is facing pressure from his father, brother and coalition partner. What is more, the Chief Minister’s health is no longer as good as it was. He cannot go on like this forever. He has to quit active politics and go to a mountain to spend his life in peace. Either he should go or his father should go,” Mr. Katti said. Mr. Katti, who has been a Minister in Janata Parivar governments, suspected that the loan waiver programme was not being implemented due to differences between H.D. Deve Gowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy.

“Issues such as this and problems created by alliance partners and family members are troubling the Chief Minister. These are not problems that can be treated easily. The only solution is that the Chief Minister resigns and stays away from public life,” Mr. Katti told journalists at Sambra airport.