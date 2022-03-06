Kumaraswamy lauds Kalaburagi’s improved healthcare infrastructure

The former CM predicts early elections for Karnataka Assembly and expresses his party preparedness to face polls

Commending professionals and investors in the health sector for improving healthcare infrastructure in Kalyana Karnataka region, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that healthcare infrastructure in Kalaburagi had tremendously improved in the last few years.

“A few years ago, the people of Kalaburagi and surrounding areas had to go to Solapur or Hyderabad for treatment for their serious health ailments. Now, the situation has changed for the better. Super-speciality hospitals have come up offering world-class healthcare services. I had sanctioned a unit of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research to Kalaburagi. Now, a well-equipped building is coming up at a cost of ₹180 crore,” he said in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

He was speaking after dedicating a hospital block of the United Hospital, a super-speciality surgical centre for accident trauma and critical care, in the presence of Murugharajendra Mahaswamy of Jidaga Math, Arokiaswamy Velumani, a scientist and founder chairman and managing director of Thyrocare Technologies and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Priyank Kharge.

He commended Vikrma Siddareddy, Chairman and Managing Director of the United Hospital, for offering superior healthcare services at affordable costs to the people of the backward Kalyana Karnataka region.

Prepared for early elections

Speaking to media representatives later, the former CM expressed the possibility of an early election for Karnataka Assembly adding that his party was completely prepared for it.

“Considering the political developments in the State, I feel that the State may go for an early election for its Assembly. We are prepared for it. We won’t make an alliance with any party. We have a bad experience with both Congress and BJP... Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claims to be an irrigation expert. But, his deeds indicate that he is going to cheat the people,” he said.